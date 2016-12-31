Judge named for Seventh Judicial District

"I am very pleased to appoint Timothy M. Churchwell to serve as a District Court Judge in Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District," said Governor Dayton. "Throughout his career, Mr. Churchwell has shown his dedication to public service. I thank him for his willingness to once again serve the people of Minnesota."

Churchwell is a shareholder at Peters & Churchwell, P.A. and is also an Assistant Seventh District Judicial District Public Defender. Previously, he was an attorney at the law firms Brown & Sellnow and Curott & Jesse, and a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Lawrence T. Collins. Mr. Churchwell earned his B.A. from Northern Illinois University and his J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.

Churchwell serves on the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board. He is also a member of the Todd-Wadena Community Corrections Board and Swanville Lion's Club, and past chair of the Todd County Law Library Board of Trustees.

Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District consists of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd and Wadena Counties.