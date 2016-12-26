According to a report released by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office:

Perham area fire crews and members of the sheriff's office were called about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the rural Perham residence of Paul Krause, 62, where a fire in a fish house on dry land spread to nearby structures.

Krause suffered minor injuries when he attempted to put out the fire, according to the report, which stated the structures involved suffered about $25,000-$30,000 in damages.