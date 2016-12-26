Woman facing domestic assault back in jail for drug sales

Tashya Mahala Swenson, 26, was charged Dec. 2 in Crow Wing County District Court in front of Judge Erik Askegaard with third-degree drug sale and third-degree conspiracy to commit a drug sale. Askegaard set bond at $100,000 and conditions include she cannot leave the state without written court approval, cannot have any alcohol or controlled substances, cannot enter any bars or liquor establishments and must make all future court appearances. She was previouly released from jail on the November domestic assault charges after posting a bond.

Along with Swenson, Michael Paul Glumac and Thomas Jeffrey Young also were charged in Crow Wing County District Court with third-degree drug sale and third-degree conspiracy to commit a drug sale. Young also was charged with three misdemeanors of possessing more than 1.4 grams of marijuana, not having an insured vehicle and open bottle.

According to the probable cause statement filed against the defendants, at 2:21 a.m. Dec. 1 a Brainerd Police officer was on routine patrol northbound on Third Avenue Northeast in Brainerd when he observed a vehicle in front of him driving left of the centerline. He performed a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Young, and Swenson, who was a rear seat passenger, who had an open bottle of Leinenkugel's IPL by her side. The front seat passenger was identified as Glumac.

A search was conducted on the vehicle and its occupants. The following items were located:

• Under the front passenger seat: a black digital scale.

• In the driver's area: a baggie containing several small baggies, 1 inch by 1 inch.

• Located on Glumac: a larger baggie with several small baggies, 1 inch by 1 inch. Similar to those found in the driver's area. Also located on Glumac was $160 in cash.

• In the map pouch of the front passenger seat in front of Swenson: a plastic baggie containing several smaller baggies with a brownish/tan powder. The powder tested positive for codeine or morphine that weighed 3.27 grams.

• Located on Young were two baggies of a green leafy substance that tested positive as marijuana and weighed 2.7 grams and $131 in cash.

• In the back-seat passenger area on the driver's side was a black cloth bag that contained a clear plastic baggie 1 inch by 1 inch. The bag was claimed by Glumac.

Glumac's next court appearance is Monday. The purpose will be a Rule 8 hearing to again advise defendants of their rights, to allow defendants to plead guilty, or if the defendant does not plead guilty, to request or waive a pretrial omnibus hearing. Young's omnibus hearing is scheduled Feb. 6. A jury trial is scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday for Swensen on a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge, as well as on omnibus hearing for the drug charges.

As of Tuesday, Swensen was still in Crow Wing County Jail. Glumac and Young were not.

Swenson also faces felony domestic assault by strangulation, gross misdemeanor interrupt, interfere, impede or disrupt 911 call and gross misdemeanor domestic assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 7 at a residence on the 600 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast in Brainerd. The complainant reported being assaulted by Swenson, her roommate.