Dog, owner reunited just in time for Christmas

Melissa Carlson reported her American Bulldog, McCoy, missing in May 2014 from north Minneapolis. He was last seen running off with two other dogs.

McCoy was just over a year old at the time and Carlson searched endlessly that night for her dog. Though he was never found, she never fully gave up hope.

Then, on Dec. 11, Carlson's prayers were answered.

"We had someone come in with an American Bulldog that was given away on Swap & Shop," said Wadena County Humane Society Manager Emma Davenport.

As part of a routine surrender, the dog was scanned for a microchip implant and the dog had one, she said.

"I called the microchip company, they said, 'hey, that dog was reported stolen a couple years ago,'" Davenport said.

She received the contact information from the microchip company and contacted Carlson to tell her that her dog had been found in Wadena.

"It was such a surprise and she was just in tears when I was on the phone with her," Davenport said.

Carlson had moved since the dog was first reported missing but had updated her information with the microchip company in case McCoy was ever found.

"It's just a perfect example of how having your dog microchipped and keeping your info updated can be critical in these situations," Davenport said. The humane society now offers microchipping to the general public for a fee and dogs who were previously adopted from the Wadena shelter can receive a discount on microchipping. Microchipping is included in all future adoptions.

Carlson drove to Wadena the next day and was nervous about meeting the dog, unsure if he would be the same McCoy she remembered.

The reunion was a happy one for both Carlson and McCoy, however, and documented with a video later posted to Facebook.

Carlson reported McCoy is doing well but the transition will be slow.

"We're continuing to get updates and he's doing really well in his home," Davenport said. While Carlson might never know where McCoy has been or how he's been treated over the last two years, the family is just happy he's home for the holidays.

For the Wadena County Humane Society, it's just one of many miracles they help with daily as employees and volunteers work to find loving homes for cats and dogs.

"It's kind of funny how things work out," Davenport said. "When you start to do good things, they start to multiply."