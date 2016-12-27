Sheriff carr named president of Minnesota Sheriff's Association
Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr was sworn in Dec. 13 as president of the Minnesota Sheriff's Association (MSA) by Seventh Judicial District Judge Sally Ireland Robertson at their annual winter conference at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.
Carr has over 22 years of law enforcement experience including 17 years in the Wadena County Sheriff's Office being elected to office in 2006. He has many years of professional leadership training and has been on the Executive Board of Directors for MSA since 2012.