Wadena woman’s death being investigated as homicide

Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office was called to the 300 block of Bryant Avenue Southwest in Wadena on a report of a man with a gun. When an officer arrived at the home, Antonio St. Marie was driving away.

While police pursued the suspect, another office found Margaret St. Marie, 27, of Wadena, dead in the home from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Antonio St. Marie was driving south on Highway 29 when his vehicle crossed into the Northbound lane, colliding with a Ford Super Duty pickup head-on. The Ford was driven by Jeffrey Reinhart, of Park Rapids, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol reported.

Antonio St. Marie was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries, according to the State Patrol. Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz said Tuesday afternoon that the suspect is alive and in custody.

Court records show he was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault Nov. 2 and booked into the Wadena County Jail. He was later released on bail with several conditions, including no contact with the victim and no use or possession of firearms.

At 9:10 a.m. Monday, a Facebook post from Antonio St. Marie read "feeling ----ing betrayed beyond belief" along with 33 angry face emojis. A later Facebook post asked "who wants to make a quick $500."

Plautz said she could not comment specifically on the social media posts and that police were investigating all leads.

"We are looking into everything surrounding both individuals," she said.

Antonio St. Marie's court history shows a history of violence, including previous felony and gross misdemeanor convictions for domestic assault.

The incident happened in a quiet neighborhood one block north of Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School and just east of the Middle/High School.

"The general public is safe. This was an isolated/personal incident," Plautz said. "Rest assured, if the public was in any danger, that we would be aware of, we would notify everyone and be diligent in our efforts to prevent it."

An instant alert was sent to parents from Wadena-Deer Creek Schools on Tuesday saying the elementary school near the scene did not go into lockdown because the school was not aware of what was going on.

Part of the alert read, "We were informed that there was a bad accident on Highway 29 west of Wadena and that we should announce to staff and students that they shouldn't use Highway 29 West. Law enforcement didn't call because when they responded the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle away from both schools under pursuit and crashed very shortly thereafter."

The school also noted in that alert that student safety is its top concern and it will work with local law enforcement to review details and discuss protocol for the future.

"They were handling things the way they needed to handle things," WDC 5-12 Principal Tyler Church said of law enforcement. "We're hoping in the future notification can happen as quickly as possible."

Chief Plautz reiterated some of Church's comments.

"The school was not notified because as soon as the officer arrived on scene the suspect took off in his vehicle and a pursuit began," she said. "The suspect left the area ... therefore eliminating the risk to the school."

Both the victim and suspect are graduates of WDC High School and the investigation is ongoing.

Margaret St. Marie leaves behind three children: Emilee, Antonio Jr. and Malik. Plautz wouldn't say who currently has custody of the children.

Friends of the deceased and suspect offered prayers and condolences on Facebook, expressing shock and disbelief.

Wadena County Chief Deputy Joe Schoon said the community is shaken. The last homicide in the city of Wadena was in 1996.

"The main thing right now is that our primary suspect is in custody," Schoon said. "There's no danger to the community and we're just sending out condolences to the family of the deceased."

Brian Hansel and Jason Miller contributed to this report.