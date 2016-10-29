Sources agree: This winter will be brutal

The Old Farmer's Almanac derives its weather forecasts from a secret formula that was devised by the founder Robert B. Thomas, in 1792, according to the almanac.

Though the almanac doesn't give a reason for the colder than normal prediction, climate centers are predicting a La Niña pattern could be the culprit.

The Climate Prediction Center issued a La Niña watch this fall, with a 70 percent chance of developing in the northern hemisphere this fall, said WDAY Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer. The Climate Prediction Center has also given La Niña a 55 percent chance of it continuing into the winter months.

Anomalies, which are average temperatures, are used to determine if a La Niña, Neutral, or El Niño pattern could occur, Whitmyer said.

A warm anomaly in the Pacific Ocean normally suggests El Niño developing conditions (warm ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean). A cold anomaly normally suggests La Niña developing conditions (cold ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean).

A La Niña for Minnesota typically means colder than average temperatures could be possible as it pushes the polar jet stream further south.

AccuWeather also predicts an extended winter for northern Minnesota as cold and snowy conditions stretch into spring 2017.

"There are going to be some nights, especially if there's snow cover in the heart of winter, that could get down to 20 or 30 below," AccuWeather Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

No matter the predictions though, it is sure to be cold, windy and snowy in northern Minnesota no matter if a La Niña, El Niño or neutral pattern develops.