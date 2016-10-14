Just for Women health event is Oct. 18

The evening will feature over 30 educational booths, health screenings, flu shots and presentations. Topics including education on advanced care planning, disease management, heart attack and stroke awareness and prevention, osteoporosis and posture, hypertension and memory care, to name just a few. Relax with a massage offered by Perham Health massage therapists. Refreshments will be available during this time as well.

At 6:15 p.m., Dr. Rand Stolee, Perham Health surgeon, will do a presentation on women's cancer issues including breast cancer and current controversies in screening. Following Dr. Stolee, at 6:45 Dr. Andrea Westby, Perham Health family medicine, will share ideas and recipes for cooking with vegetables. Lastly at 7:15, Chief Jason Hoaby, Perham Police Department, will provide tips to protect you from identity theft.

Just for Women is free to attend but your registration is appreciated. You may register at information@perhamhealth.org or call (218) 347-1640.