A whole new world of retirement possibilities

Centuries later, there are new horizons to explore and you can do it from the comfort of your home or office. With Social Security, you can discover a new world of information and services at www.socialsecurity.gov.

For example, you can apply online for Social Security retirement benefits. Not sure whether you're ready for retirement? We can help you plot your course with our online benefit planners. Perhaps the most impressive of these planners is the online Retirement Estimator, which you can use to get quick and accurate estimates of your retirement benefits based on different scenarios. You also can apply online for disability benefits and even apply online for help to pay the costs of the Medicare prescription drug program at www.socialsecurity.gov.

One of our most powerful tools is our website: my Social Security. Create your online account atwww.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount and then you'll always have quick and easy access to see and update your information. You can use my Social Security to get estimates of your retirement, disability, and survivors benefits; view your earnings record; and get estimates of the Social Security and Medicare taxes you've paid.

If you already receive Social Security benefits, you can use your account to get an instant benefit verification letter, check your benefit and payment information, and to change your address, phone number, and direct deposit information. If you receive Medicare, you can get a replacement Medicare card using my Social Security. Whether you receive benefits or not, you may be able to apply for a replacement Social Security card in certain states, all online.

We've made exploring your bright future secure and easy at www.socialsecurity.gov. Remember, we're with you through life's journey. Social Security online tools will help you decide when to weigh anchor, and venture into the seas of retirement.