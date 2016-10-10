With nice weather over the weekend, search efforts for missing 89-year-old Thomas Allstopp an Otter Tail County man, intensified primarily on the water near his home, according to the Sheriff's Department.

"We still have not located (Allstopp), said Lt. Greg Sein, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department."We're still doing searches, mainly running water searches while the weather is nice. We are searching the entire lake by boat."

Last Friday morning, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department searched Spitzer Lake and the surrounding areas for Allstopp, who was reported missing late last month.

"It's been a very extensive search," Lt. Sein said. "We will keep trying. We appreciate the media keeping this in the public so people will keep checking their sheds and their properties in case he manages to find his way back."

Over the weekend, sonar and underwater cameras were used, though no divers have been called in, Lt. Sein said, because the area is so large and a point of entry hasn't been determined.

Also over the weekend, drones were used to cover the area, he said, adding that since search efforts began, in addition to the drones used this weekend, and a helicopter that went up the day Allstopp was reported missing, searches have been conducted by foot, on horseback, with ATVs, with volunteers and fire departments and with the use of canine tracking and human remains dogs.

"Our county recently purchased a drone that we were able to use and also the city of Perham, Perham fire department has a drone we were able to bring in and run up as well, and we ran a helicopter on the first day of the initial search," said Lt. Sein.

He also noted that that the two grandsons have been "extremely involved and very cooperative" in helping with the search.

"The two grandsons have been very good to work with," Lt. Sein said. "They have even gone so far as to spend their own money on resources to aid in the search."

Dorian McMahon last heard from his grandfather on Wednesday, Sept. 28—he planned to go hunting the next day at his cabin on Allstopp's property.

"I came in to show him the ducks I got and bring him his 20-gauge (shotgun) and he was just gone, the heater was off, it was just like I left it Tuesday," said Dorian McMahon.

The family is doing anything and everything that it can to get an answer including posting signs on county roads.

"We're just trying to push the word further out into the world and expand cause we don't know you know, he just disappeared," said Eric McMahon, another grandson, said last week.

"We will continue to do searches," Lt. Sein said, adding "we have no indication of where he went or how he may have gotten there, but there are no indictors of foul play.

Anyone with information about Allstopp may contact the Otter Tail County Sherriff's Department, or Minnesota United's Facebook page.