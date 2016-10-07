Fall leaves reaching peak color now

With this area of the state "balmy" for this time of the year, and not too dry, Otter Tail County residents could see a pretty nice fall color display, according to Amanda Lee, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D.

"We're looking at above normal temperatures for the next week and even into the next month," she said. "And right on-average rainfall, which are favorable factors for vibrant leaf color."

A heavy frost and wind are really the only elements that could ruin the changing of leaves from the green of summer to the reds, oranges and golds of fall, she said.

Also impacting fall leaf colors are four chemicals - Chlorophyll, carotenoids, anthocyanins and tannins - found in vegetation. Varying amounts of these chemicals from one tree to another and even from one leaf to the next, determines color.

Fall colors are anticipated to peak possibly as early as next week, or during the first week of October, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Among perhaps the best fall foliage viewing opportunities are the two state parks located in neighboring Otter Tail County - Maplewood near Pelican Rapids and Glendalough near Battle Lake.

To help travelers plan their fall hikes, bike rides, paddling trips and scenic drives to coincide as closely as possible with peak color, staff at Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will update an online fall color finder every Thursday.

This online trip-planning tool includes a map showing where to find peak color across the state, a link to fall color programs and special events, a slideshow and a photo uploader that provides an easy way for people to share their favorite fall color images.

"Current weather conditions indicate we're on track for a great fall color year," said Patricia Arndt, communications and outreach manager for the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division. "With the exception of dry weather in northeastern Minnesota, most of the state has had close to or above-average precipitation, making for healthy, green trees going into fall. If we continue to have adequate rainfall as nights become longer, the autumn display should be spectacular."

For smartphone and tablet users, the DNR offers fall colors "to go" on a mobile fall color finder integrated with Google maps. To access the mobile version, scan the QR code at mndnr.gov/mobile.

A vehicle permit is required for entrance to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. Anyone who purchases a $5 one-day permit can exchange it for $5 off a year-round permit later the same day. Year-round permits, $25, provide unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for a full year from the month of purchase.