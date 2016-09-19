Ragweed causing discomfort for allergy sufferers

Over 45 species of goldenrod are found in Minnesota, according to the University of Minnesota Extension. Goldenrod's showy, yellow flowers are mistakenly blamed for pollen allergies. File photo.

Common ragweed, shown here, is a native annual that relies on wind to disperse its pollen. Ragweed produces massive amounts of pollen from mid-August to the first killing frost. Photo courtesy of Ohio State University Extension

Allergy sufferers may have noticed an uptick in respiratory ailments in recent weeks.

Goldenrod pollen is often blamed for causing fall allergies, but the true culprit is ragweed, says Beth R. Jarvis, a University of Minnesota Extension educator.

"Both plants bloom from late summer to early fall, but goldenrod, true to its name, produces masses of bright golden flower on single-stemmed plants. Ragweeds have small, unremarkable green flowers that unleash copious amounts of pollen freely into the winds. Goldenrods produce far less pollen because they are both wind and insect-pollinated," Jarvis says.

Ragweed, or ambrosia artemisiifolia, is an annual broadleaf weed. According to the University of Minnesota Extension, there are about 15 species of ragweed throughout the U.S., but three are most common to Minnesota: common ragweed, Western ragweed and giant ragweed.

The unassuming plant grows by roadsides, vacant lots, fields, riverbanks or along railroad right-of-ways. Its microscopic pollen floats around this time of year - far and wide. Wind carries ragweed pollen so well it has been measured in the air 400 miles out to sea and two miles up into the atmosphere, according to Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America.

Ragweed is one of the primary causes of seasonal allergies, says the foundation (asthmaandallergies.org/asthma-allergies/ragweed-allergy).

Common

ragweeds only live for one season, but each plant alone produces up to one billion pollen grains.

Other symptoms of seasonal allergies are an itchy nose, itchy roof of mouth or throat, fatigue, nasal congestion, cough and swollen, blue-colored skin under the eyes. Interestingly, people with an allergy to ragweed also may have similar symptoms when they eat cantaloupe and bananas - usually mouth itching.

It's not possible to completely avoid allergens, but Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org) offers the following tips to limit exposure:

• Track the pollen count. Numerous weather channels offer free pollen forecasts. The National Allergy Bureau, which is part of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology's Aeroallergen Network, is responsible for reporting current pollen levels to physicians and the public. Their website is www.aaaai.org/global/nab-pollen-counts/midwest-region.

• Close doors and windows during pollen season.

• Don't hang laundry outside — pollen can stick to sheets and towels.

• Remove outer clothing before entering the house if you've been working or playing outside during the pollen season. Take a shower after being outside to remove pollen that collects on your hair and skin.

• Use air conditioning in your house and car.

• Use an allergy-grade filter in your home ventilation system and change it regularly.

• Avoid outdoor activity in the early morning, when pollen counts are highest. Airborne pollen tends to peak between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• Stay indoors on dry, windy days.

• Use a dehumidifier to reduce indoor humidity.

• Use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter in your bedroom and other rooms where you spend a lot of time.

• To get rid of ragweed, hand-pulling is the best method.

• Avoid mowing the lawn or raking leaves.

There are typically three pollen seasons in Minnesota. Tree pollen is present from early April until the end of May. Grass pollen descends from early June to mid-July.

Weed pollen is afloat from mid-June until a hard frost.

The Minnesota Department of Health released a study last year, "Minnesota's Climate and Health Profile and Report 2015," suggesting that climate change is prolonging allergy season. Increased carbon emission leads to higher temperatures and an extended growing season for ragweed and other pollen-bearing plants, found the 100-page report.

There is no cure for ragweed allergies, but over-the-counter remedies may help ease mild symptoms. For severe hay fever, Mayo Clinic recommends seeing your primary doctor who may suggest prescription medicine or other treatments.