Four 4-H members to compete at State Horse Show

Five girls represented Wadena County Saturday at the 4-H District Horse show is Breckinridge. The four older girls are headed down to the state competition next week.

Results from the show were:

• Amber Johnson and Lady placed sixth in Western Pleasure. Amber and Coyote were fifth in Pole Weaving and sixth in Jumping Figure Eight.

• Anna Johnson and Rex placed fifth in Horsemanship and English Equitation and sixth in Trail. Anna and Candy placed fourth in Pole Weaving and fifth in both Keyhole and Barrels.

• Faith Koning and Magic placed first in Halter Showmanship and Western Pleasure, second in Horsemanship and Trail which earned her High Point in the morning for the pleasure classes. Faith and Ruffy won second in Pole Weaving, Jumping Figure Eight and Barrels and third in Keyhole which also won her High Point in the games classes.

• Cassie Cottrell and Kasey placed fourth in Jumping Figure Eight and Barrels and sixth in Pole Weaving.

• Cortnie Cottrell and Addie had a great day. Although they didn't come home with any ribbons, they had a pretty perfect horsemanship pattern in a large class.

They will compete next week at state.