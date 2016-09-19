Amber Johnson, middle, earned Reserve Champion Red Angus cow and calf pair and third place overall cow and calf pair. Submitted photo

Minnesota 4-Hers from 86 counties arrived with over 2,800 animals at the 2016 "Great Minnesota Get-Together" for this year's 4-H livestock encampment.

Education is integral in the "learn by doing" philosophy of 4-H. As part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth exhibiting an animal to also participate in knowledge tests, skill-a-thons and personal interviews directly related to the animal species they are exhibiting.

Along with interviews, all 4-H youth livestock exhibitors complete the Livestock Quality Assurance and Ethics (LQA&E) Training which covers bio-security, educating the public on the role of livestock, and caring for their animal's welfare. Other learning opportunities included over 40 exhibits featuring the "Science of Animals" and over 200 youth demonstrating safe and flavorful ways to grill the best of Minnesota Meats.

And of course 2016 continued the strong Minnesota tradition of excellent livestock exhibits, featuring animals that earned a trip to the State Fair by excelling at county fairs across the state.

Wadena County 4-H was represented by 12 youth during the livestock encampment. 4-Hers exhibited in the areas of beef, dairy, goat, poultry, rabbit and sheep. Exhibitors included Katie Benson (poultry), Elliot Doyle (goat), Melissa Hammer (sheep), Joseph Havnes (rabbit), Amber Johnson (beef), Anna Johnson (beef), Jordan Kern (dairy), Amber Lalum (rabbit), Molly Lindgren (poultry), Taliyah Russell (dairy), Ashley Shike (sheep) and Jezebel Snyder (poultry). All exhibitors did a great job of representing Wadena County 4-H and showing their knowledge and skills during the fair.

Each of these kids earned a blue ribbon or higher with their livestock and a number of them also earned additional awards including interview finalists and winners, showmanship winners and chicken BBQ contest champion.

Most notably, Amber Johnson earned Reserve Champion Red Angus cow and calf pair and third place overall cow and calf pair, Molly Lindgren was named the Gold 'n Plump Minnesota Poultry Princess for the 2016 year and Elliot Doyle earned champion in his age division of the poultry BBQ contest.

This year also saw the much welcomed return of live birds in the poultry department. The number of livestock exhibited included:

• 617 Beef cattle

• 423 Dairy animals

• 342 Dairy and Meat Goats

• 241 Poultry

• 313 Rabbits

• 380 Sheep

• 483 Swine

• 61 Llama and Alpaca

4-H not only produces purple ribbon animals, but more importantly is focused on producing purple ribbon kids. Congratulations to all the youth that participated in the Livestock Encampment at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair.

The 4-H program is funded through a partnership of federal, state, county and private resources and is part of the University of Minnesota Extension.