Suicide is still the unspoken pain

Suicide has been described as the language of pain, the core of darkness and the pit of hopelessness by those who have attempted or been tempted by the thought of ending any of those descriptive emotions.

By those who have not felt the horror of this seemingly endless suffering, I have heard comments such as: Well he was sick a long time anyway - he was 37, at least she is with her loved one, at least he isn't suffering anymore, now we won't have to waste taxpayer money on his care, her life was pretty lousy anyway, I didn't know him....why should I care etc etc.

Good question. Why should I care? Let me tell you. Because suicide rates increased again in 2015 in Minnesota, because the highest rate of increase was white middle aged men, because the youngest person lost last year was six years old, because every life lost to suicide means a mother has lost a child, a student has lost a classmate, a friend has lost a friend, because a human being that was living and breathing could not find the needed support to feel their life was worthy.

For many of us, we believe that if we don't talk about it, suicide won't happen in our community, our family, our town. The reality is that is happens to people we work with, go to church with, eat dinner with, sleep with and love.

It's not just the homeless bum, the druggie, the loser whose name we don't know or care to know. It is someone whose pain is so deep that they cannot fathom even the slightest relief from that turmoil unless someone gives them hope.

If your family has not been impacted, count yourself as fortunate, because many have. If you think your community hasn't been impacted you are sorely fooling yourself. With over 700 suicides every year in Minnesota, almost two each day, if you have not been touched by the loss of someone close, data says that you will.

Call and set up a time for Wellness in the Woods to bring suicide prevention training to your church, school or community group. There is no cost and we are very flexible with our training staff. You can reach us at (218) 296-2067.