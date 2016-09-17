Raising hope, building homes in Haiti

Members of the 7:10 Foundation are having a benefit dinner Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Donovan Room at Pizza Ranch in Wadena.

The foundation, based in Sebeka, has focused on raising money for widows in Haiti, "Raising Hope; Building Homes." The group hopes to build homes in Haiti that include two rooms, a porch, a latrine and a rain catching system that can be used for cooking, cleaning, hand washing, gardening and drinking. Each home is estimated to cost $5,000 and the goal is to build 10 homes.

The group is also looking to start a local mission to help people that need assistance with vehicle repairs or other emergency situations.

Find out more about the 7:10 Foundation Saturday. The benefit dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch.

7:10 Foundation asks for help with a one-time or recurring donation from individuals, churches or businesses.

Some of the current needs of the organization include

• Large suitcases

• Re-usable shopping bags

• Toiletry items (soap, shampoo, lotion, conditioner and bar soap)

• Small toys/crayons/color books/stickers/pencils/bubbles/tennis balls for the orphanages

• Diapers

• Formula

• Tylenol/Ibuprofen (children or adult)

• Toothpaste

• Toothbrushes

• Deodorant

• Hot wheels cars/small toy cars

• First aid items (bandages, antibacterial ointment)

• Ziplock baggies

• Baby bottles

• Cotton underwear (women, any size)

• Flannel/cotton fabric (even clothes that you are ready to donate, to repurpose into diapers/maxi pads)

For more information about the 7:10 Foundation go to www.710foundation.org or find the group on Facebook. The phone number is (218) 639-5257 and email is info@710foundation.org.