    Raising hope, building homes in Haiti

    By Anna Erickson Today at 12:08 a.m.

    Members of the 7:10 Foundation are having a benefit dinner Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Donovan Room at Pizza Ranch in Wadena.

    The foundation, based in Sebeka, has focused on raising money for widows in Haiti, "Raising Hope; Building Homes." The group hopes to build homes in Haiti that include two rooms, a porch, a latrine and a rain catching system that can be used for cooking, cleaning, hand washing, gardening and drinking. Each home is estimated to cost $5,000 and the goal is to build 10 homes.

    The group is also looking to start a local mission to help people that need assistance with vehicle repairs or other emergency situations.

    Find out more about the 7:10 Foundation Saturday. The benefit dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch.

    7:10 Foundation asks for help with a one-time or recurring donation from individuals, churches or businesses.

    Some of the current needs of the organization include

    • Large suitcases

    • Re-usable shopping bags

    • Toiletry items (soap, shampoo, lotion, conditioner and bar soap)

    • Small toys/crayons/color books/stickers/pencils/bubbles/tennis balls for the orphanages

    • Diapers

    • Formula

    • Tylenol/Ibuprofen (children or adult)

    • Toothpaste

    • Toothbrushes

    • Deodorant

    • Hot wheels cars/small toy cars

    • First aid items (bandages, antibacterial ointment)

    • Ziplock baggies

    • Baby bottles

    • Cotton underwear (women, any size)

    • Flannel/cotton fabric (even clothes that you are ready to donate, to repurpose into diapers/maxi pads)

    For more information about the 7:10 Foundation go to www.710foundation.org or find the group on Facebook. The phone number is (218) 639-5257 and email is info@710foundation.org.

    Anna Erickson
    Anna Erickson is editor of the Wadena Pioneer Journal.
    aerickson@wadenapj.com
    (218) 631-2561
