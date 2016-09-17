Raising hope, building homes in Haiti
Members of the 7:10 Foundation are having a benefit dinner Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Donovan Room at Pizza Ranch in Wadena.
The foundation, based in Sebeka, has focused on raising money for widows in Haiti, "Raising Hope; Building Homes." The group hopes to build homes in Haiti that include two rooms, a porch, a latrine and a rain catching system that can be used for cooking, cleaning, hand washing, gardening and drinking. Each home is estimated to cost $5,000 and the goal is to build 10 homes.
The group is also looking to start a local mission to help people that need assistance with vehicle repairs or other emergency situations.
Find out more about the 7:10 Foundation Saturday. The benefit dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch.
7:10 Foundation asks for help with a one-time or recurring donation from individuals, churches or businesses.
Some of the current needs of the organization include
• Large suitcases
• Re-usable shopping bags
• Toiletry items (soap, shampoo, lotion, conditioner and bar soap)
• Small toys/crayons/color books/stickers/pencils/bubbles/tennis balls for the orphanages
• Diapers
• Formula
• Tylenol/Ibuprofen (children or adult)
• Toothpaste
• Toothbrushes
• Deodorant
• Hot wheels cars/small toy cars
• First aid items (bandages, antibacterial ointment)
• Ziplock baggies
• Baby bottles
• Cotton underwear (women, any size)
• Flannel/cotton fabric (even clothes that you are ready to donate, to repurpose into diapers/maxi pads)
For more information about the 7:10 Foundation go to www.710foundation.org or find the group on Facebook. The phone number is (218) 639-5257 and email is info@710foundation.org.