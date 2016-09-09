Absentee voting opens Sept. 23

Absentee voting begins Sept. 23 and Wadena County voters are encouraged to register and complete their mail ballot early if they are utilizing that service.

Wadena County Election Coordinator Rosalie Miller said the process to vote absentee takes longer than before because mail only leaves Wadena once a day.

"It used to take about seven days with the sending out and receiving but we can't count on that anymore," she said.

Three areas in Wadena County have only mail ballots and people from the city of Aldrich, city of Nimrod and Shell River Township will need to return their ballots in a timely manner.

If someone needs to register but plans to vote at a polling site, Miller encourages voters to verify or update their voter registration early to save time at the polling site on election day. It is still an option to register on election day, however. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters may verify if they are properly registered to vote at the State General Election site. Visit mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.

Registration or updating registration can be completed online. However, if choosing to register using a paper application, go to www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/.

Additional information about voting can be found on the Wadena County website at www.co.wadena.mn.us/231/Elections-and-Voter-Registration.

Paper applications can be mailed to Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer's Office, 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, MN 56482. For more information, call (218) 631-7792.

Absentee voting officially begins on Friday, Sept. 23 and people need to make sure they are registered first, Miller said.

Voters interested in this option may stop at the Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer's office, located at 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, to complete an absentee ballot application and cast their ballot in person, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 23. Again, Miller stressed the importance of voting early if planning to vote absentee. Late ballots will not be counted if received after Election Day and cannot be returned by email or fax.