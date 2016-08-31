Knowing what Medicare covers helps you plan ahead

Sooner or later, Medicare, the nation's major federal health insurance program, will affect everyone. In fact, if you pay taxes, Medicare already affects you because a portion of your taxes goes to finance part of the Medicare program.

Even though you're paying into the Medicare program during your working years, and will probably rely on its services in the future, you may not be aware of what benefits the program offers - and what it doesn't offer.

Whether you are receiving Medicare benefits, or will soon be eligible for Medicare, or maybe you are assisting your parents to make decisions about their coverage, this article will provide an overview of what Medicare covers and what it doesn't.

What is Medicare? How does it work? Medicare is a federal healthcare program, managed by the Social Security Administration, which provides health insurance to retired individuals, regardless of medical condition. Medicare A provides coverage for hospital bills (inpatient hospital care, hospice care, and home health care). Medicare B provides coverage for doctor bills (physician care as an inpatient at a hospital, at a doctor's office, or as an outpatient at a hospital or other health care facility) Laboratory tests, physical therapy, and ambulance service are also covered under the Medicare B plan. Medicare C (Medicare Advantage) Generally, a plan offered by a private company that contracts with Medicare to provide Part A and Part B benefits to people with Medicare who enroll in the plan. Medicare Advantage Plans may offer extra coverage, like vision, hearing, dental, and/or health and wellness programs.

Any individual receiving Social Security benefits will automatically be enrolled in Medicare at age 65 (age of eligibility). If you decide to delay your Social Security benefits because, for example, you are still working, you must sign up for Medicare yourself by going to your local Social Security office.

There is a seven-month window in which you can obtain Medicare; the three months before you turn 65, the month of your 65th birthday, and the three months after you turn 65. The best time to sign up is during the three months before your 65th birthday.

Medicare A is provided when you sign up, generally without a premium. This was paid as part of you or your spouse's Medicare taxes. Part B, for doctor bills, requires a monthly premium of $121.80.

Medicare provides basic health care coverage, but it doesn't pay all of your medical expenses. Some items are considered custodial and are not covered by Medicare including most nursing home care, dental care and dentures, routine foot care, tests for, and the cost of, eyeglasses or hearing aids, personal comfort items, such as a phone or TV in your hospital room and services outside the United States.

If you have questions about Medicare and what it covers please call the Senior LinkAge Line for more information.

This article is made possible with Older Americans Act dollars from the Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging. Call the Senior LinkAge® at (800) 333-2433 to speak with an information specialist, or check out our website at MinnesotaHelp.info.