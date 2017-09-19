Area students graduate from Bemidji State
Area students graduated from Bemidji State University in Bemidji in May 2017. BSU's graduating Class of 2017 included:
Bertha
Katherine Ervasti, master of science, Special Education
Hewitt
Nicole White, bachelor of science, Marketing Communication
Sebeka
Donna Ehnert, bachelor of science, Design
Staples
Lynnea Iverson, bachelor of arts, Music
Lynnea Iverson, bachelor of science, Music Education
Wadena
Kimberly Strickland, associate of arts, Liberal Education
Mitchell Swanson, bachelor of science, Criminal Justice