    Area students graduate from Bemidji State

    Sep 19, 2017

    Area students graduated from Bemidji State University in Bemidji in May 2017. BSU's graduating Class of 2017 included:

    Bertha

    Katherine Ervasti, master of science, Special Education

    Hewitt

    Nicole White, bachelor of science, Marketing Communication

    Sebeka

    Donna Ehnert, bachelor of science, Design

    Staples

    Lynnea Iverson, bachelor of arts, Music

    Lynnea Iverson, bachelor of science, Music Education

    Wadena

    Kimberly Strickland, associate of arts, Liberal Education

    Mitchell Swanson, bachelor of science, Criminal Justice

