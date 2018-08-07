While measles were officially eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, those who travel to different countries can still contract the disease.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. It generally takes 8 to 12 days from exposure to the first symptom, which is usually fever. The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins.

The disease is highly contagious and can be contracted from sneezes, coughing and being in the same room as someone with the measles.

Both adults and children are advised to get the MMR vaccine, especially if they plan to travel internationally.

According to the Department of Health, Minnesota in 2017 experienced its largest measles outbreak since 1991, with 75 cases identified between April and August. Of those cases, 21 were hospitalized and 91 percent were not vaccinated.