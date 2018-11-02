Visiting pastor to speak at Zion Free Lutheran church

Meetings start at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. He will also be sharing at meetings at 7 p.m. each evening Nov. 4-6 and each morning, Nov. 5 and 6 at 10 a.m. at the church.

He will be presenting a series of messages about "God's wisdom from the book of Proverbs."

Pastor Olson, born in 1960, has enjoyed serving small churches in Alaska, Minnesota,

Wisconsin and Ohio. His favorite ministry is helping small dying churches come back to

life, vision and vitality. He was a public-school music teacher before going into the

ministry.

Pastor Tom is a licensed antique steam engineer and writes the devotional column

called "The Country Preacher" in the Iron Age steam tractor magazine.

The community is invited to attend. The church is located at 602 South Jefferson St., Wadena.