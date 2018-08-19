Don't be distracted from your purpose

Our rival knows that, in order to defeat us, he's got to distract us from our true purpose in life. Anything to keep us from the things that really matter. As Billy Sunday once said, "More men fail through lack of purpose than lack of talent." But we can choose to keep our eyes on the prize. God's purpose for us is to live for Jesus Christ.

But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God's special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. (1 Peter 2:9)

That's your purpose! To belong to God! Why? So that you can live a life of joy and peace and so that more people will know how good God really is! What higher purpose could there be?

So tune out the sights, smells, and sounds of distraction. Tune in to the only voice that matters. The One that called you His.

*J. M. Boice, Learning to Lead, 38. Revell, 1990.