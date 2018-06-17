LWML meeting set for June 18-20

The LWML is the official women's auxiliary of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Monday, June 18 at the Sanford Center, Bemidji. The convention begins with a worship service at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Convention business will be electing officers for the following biennium, choosing mission grant recipients, setting a new mite goal and making bylaw changes. This past biennium of 2016-2018, LWML MN North women have given $137,000 towards district mission grants.

Attending the convention from St John Lutheran Church are; Carol Spenser, Jo Weiher, Bonnie Ealy and Ruth Clark of Wadena and Beth Heller of Hewitt.