LWML meeting set for June 18-20
The Lutheran Women's Missionary League of the Minnesota North District will be gathering June 18-20 in Bemidji to hold its 28th Biennial District Convention.
The LWML is the official women's auxiliary of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Monday, June 18 at the Sanford Center, Bemidji. The convention begins with a worship service at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Convention business will be electing officers for the following biennium, choosing mission grant recipients, setting a new mite goal and making bylaw changes. This past biennium of 2016-2018, LWML MN North women have given $137,000 towards district mission grants.
Attending the convention from St John Lutheran Church are; Carol Spenser, Jo Weiher, Bonnie Ealy and Ruth Clark of Wadena and Beth Heller of Hewitt.