UMCOR efforts helping disaster relief teams

Relief teams use these buckets when they go out into communities that have been hit by disaster, either natural or man-made.

UMCOR is the humanitarian relief and development arm of the United Methodist Church, developed in 1940.

UMCOR works globally to alleviate human suffering and advance hope and healing. UMCOR programs provide relief, response and long-term recovery grants to overwhelmed communities, technical support and training for partners to address issues related to relief, recovery and long-term health and development.

The Deer Creek and Wadena United Methodist churches have recently consolidated into a new church family, now called "Joyful Spirit."