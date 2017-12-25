Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    UMCOR efforts helping disaster relief teams

    By none Today at 2:32 p.m.
    Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church members who have helped with a program to provide supplies, money and cleaning buckets for the United Methodist Committee on Relief include, from left, Lora and Sam Foust with their dog Winston, Josh and Kathy Harrison and standing, Marilynn Uselman. Submitted photo

    Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church has donated supplies, money and time to fill cleaning buckets for the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).

    Relief teams use these buckets when they go out into communities that have been hit by disaster, either natural or man-made.

    UMCOR is the humanitarian relief and development arm of the United Methodist Church, developed in 1940.

    UMCOR works globally to alleviate human suffering and advance hope and healing. UMCOR programs provide relief, response and long-term recovery grants to overwhelmed communities, technical support and training for partners to address issues related to relief, recovery and long-term health and development.

    The Deer Creek and Wadena United Methodist churches have recently consolidated into a new church family, now called "Joyful Spirit."

    Explore related topics:lifestylefaithHumanitarian reliefUnited Methodist Church
    Advertisement
    randomness