Beef and Avocado Quesadillas

Makes eight servings

• 1 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 1 Tbsp. taco seasoning mix

• 1 (4.5-oz.) can chopped green chiles, drained

• 8 (8") flour tortillas for burritos

• 1 (16-oz.) can refried beans, heated

• 2 avocados, peeled, halved, seeded and sliced

• 2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

• 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium high heat. Add ground beef and cook until browned, about three to five minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Drain excess fat and stir in taco seasoning and green chiles; set aside.

Top tortilla with refried beans, ground beef mixture, avocado and mozzarella, and then top with another tortilla. Repeat with remaining tortillas to make four quesadillas.

Place quesadillas onto the prepared baking sheet.

Place into oven and bake until the cheese has melted, about 8-10 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro, if desired.