Korean Beef Bowl
I spend a lot of time looking at recipes, trying to find new and interesting dishes to introduce to my family. Not only does this prevent boredom in the kitchen, but it helps to enrich my family's palate and prevent them from being picky eaters. With school about to start, my search leans towards easy, quick, simple meals that don't skimp on flavor. This recipe for Korean Beef Bowl is destined to be a favorite. Enjoy!
Korean Beef Bowls
Makes four servings
• 1/4 c. brown sugar, packed
• 1/4 c. reduced sodium soy sauce
• 2 tsp. sesame oil
• 1/2 tsp. crushed red-pepper flakes, or more to taste
• 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
• 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 lb. ground beef
• 2 green onions, thinly sliced
• 1/4 tsp. sesame seeds
In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper flakes and ginger.
Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about one minute. Add ground beef and cook until browned, about three to five minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; drain excess fat.
Stir in soy sauce mixture and green onions until well combined, allowing to simmer until heated through, about two minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.