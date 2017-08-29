Korean Beef Bowl

Korean Beef Bowls

Makes four servings

• 1/4 c. brown sugar, packed

• 1/4 c. reduced sodium soy sauce

• 2 tsp. sesame oil

• 1/2 tsp. crushed red-pepper flakes, or more to taste

• 1/4 tsp. ground ginger

• 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

• 1/4 tsp. sesame seeds

In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper flakes and ginger.

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about one minute. Add ground beef and cook until browned, about three to five minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; drain excess fat.

Stir in soy sauce mixture and green onions until well combined, allowing to simmer until heated through, about two minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.