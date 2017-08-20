Broccoli Chicken Divan

Makes six servings

• 1 lb. chopped fresh broccoli

• 1 1/2 c. cubed, cooked chicken meat

• 1 (10.75 oz.) can condensed cream of broccoli soup

• 1/3 c. skim milk

• 1/2 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1 Tbsp. butter, melted

• 2 Tbsp. dried bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Place the broccoli in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook five minutes or until tender. Drain.

Place the cooked broccoli in a nine-inch pie plate. Top with the chicken. In a bowl, mix the soup and milk and pour over the chicken. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Mix the melted butter with the bread crumbs and sprinkle over the cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until bubbly and lightly brown.