Broccoli Chicken Divan
It's hard to believe, but the summer is almost over and school is approaching rapidly. With the start of school comes the beginning of sports and after school activities. When you are in a pinch for a healthy, delicious dinner, why not try this recipe for Broccoli Chicken Divan. It is simple to make and can be prepared within 40 minutes. Enjoy!
Makes six servings
• 1 lb. chopped fresh broccoli
• 1 1/2 c. cubed, cooked chicken meat
• 1 (10.75 oz.) can condensed cream of broccoli soup
• 1/3 c. skim milk
• 1/2 c. shredded Cheddar cheese
• 1 Tbsp. butter, melted
• 2 Tbsp. dried bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Place the broccoli in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook five minutes or until tender. Drain.
Place the cooked broccoli in a nine-inch pie plate. Top with the chicken. In a bowl, mix the soup and milk and pour over the chicken. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Mix the melted butter with the bread crumbs and sprinkle over the cheese.
Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until bubbly and lightly brown.