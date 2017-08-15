Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Waffle Fry Nachos

    By hbull on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:35 p.m.

    I used to really love The Uptown. I would meet friends there for a drink or dinner before going to a movie. One of my favorite things to order were their Waffle Fry Nachos. They are no longer on the menu and I find myself craving them every once in awhile. I decided to try and recreate the dish. This recipe is close. It is not healthy, but is delicious. Enjoy!

    Waffle Fry Nachos

    Makes eight servings

    • 1 pkg. (22 oz.) frozen waffle fries

    • 10 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

    • 3 green onions, thinly sliced

    • 1 (6 oz.) can sliced black olives, drained

    • 2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

    • ⅔ c. salsa

    • 1 ½ c. shredded cheddar cheese

    • 1 ½ c. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

    • Sour cream and guacamole, to taste

    Bake fries according to package directions. Transfer to a 10-in. ovenproof skillet. Top with the bacon, onions, olives, tomatoes, salsa and cheeses. Return to the oven for five minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with sour cream and guacamole.

    Explore related topics:LifeFoodfoodrecipeswaffle fry nachos
    Advertisement
    randomness