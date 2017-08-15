Waffle Fry Nachos
I used to really love The Uptown. I would meet friends there for a drink or dinner before going to a movie. One of my favorite things to order were their Waffle Fry Nachos. They are no longer on the menu and I find myself craving them every once in awhile. I decided to try and recreate the dish. This recipe is close. It is not healthy, but is delicious. Enjoy!
Makes eight servings
• 1 pkg. (22 oz.) frozen waffle fries
• 10 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled
• 3 green onions, thinly sliced
• 1 (6 oz.) can sliced black olives, drained
• 2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
• ⅔ c. salsa
• 1 ½ c. shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 ½ c. shredded Monterey Jack cheese
• Sour cream and guacamole, to taste
Bake fries according to package directions. Transfer to a 10-in. ovenproof skillet. Top with the bacon, onions, olives, tomatoes, salsa and cheeses. Return to the oven for five minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with sour cream and guacamole.