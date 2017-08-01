Chicken Bruschetta Pasta
Tired of eating lunch out or bringing a sandwich to work? I often find myself eating at my desk, working through my lunch break. This recipe for Chicken Bruschetta reminds me to enjoy a little down time and savor good food. It is ready to go in 15 minutes and is so delicious, you might make a double batch to have for dinner. Enjoy!
Makes one serving
• ½ c. boiled whole wheat spaghetti pasta, drained
• ½ red onion, finely chopped
• 1 tomato, finely chopped
• Fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
• 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, pre-grilled and seasoned with black pepper, diced
• 1 tsp. Extra virgin olive oil
• 1 tsp. Garlic, finely chopped
• 1 tsp. Balsamic vinegar
• Parmesan cheese, to taste
Mix pasta, onion and tomatoes together in a bowl. Mix through the oil and garlic and season with a little salt (to suit your tastes). Top with chicken and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Sprinkle with some parmesan cheese.