    Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

    By hbull on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:40 p.m.

    Tired of eating lunch out or bringing a sandwich to work? I often find myself eating at my desk, working through my lunch break. This recipe for Chicken Bruschetta reminds me to enjoy a little down time and savor good food. It is ready to go in 15 minutes and is so delicious, you might make a double batch to have for dinner. Enjoy!

    Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

    Makes one serving

    • ½ c. boiled whole wheat spaghetti pasta, drained

    • ½ red onion, finely chopped

    • 1 tomato, finely chopped

    • Fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

    • 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, pre-grilled and seasoned with black pepper, diced

    • 1 tsp. Extra virgin olive oil

    • 1 tsp. Garlic, finely chopped

    • 1 tsp. Balsamic vinegar

    • Parmesan cheese, to taste

    Mix pasta, onion and tomatoes together in a bowl. Mix through the oil and garlic and season with a little salt (to suit your tastes). Top with chicken and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Sprinkle with some parmesan cheese.

