Lemon Brownies

Makes 12 servings

• ½ c. unsalted butter, softened

• ¾ c. flour

• 2 eggs, large

• 2 Tbsp. lemon zest

• 2 Tbsp. lemon juice

• ¾ c. granulated sugar

• ¼ tsp. sea salt

• For the tart lemon glaze:

• 4 Tbsp. lemon juice

• 8 tsp. lemon zest

• 1 c. powdered sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8×8 inch baking dish with butter and set aside. Zest and juice two lemons and set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the flour, sugar, salt and softened butter until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, lemon zest and lemon juice until combined.

Pour it into the flour mixture and beat for two minutes at medium speed until smooth and creamy. Pour into baking dish and bake for 23-25 minutes. The edges should turn golden around. Allow to cool completely before glazing. Do not overbake or the bars will dry. Filter the powdered sugar and whisk with lemon zest and juice. Spread half the glaze over the brownies with a rubber spatula and let glaze set. Spread half the glaze over the bars and let it set. Cut into bars and serve.