Greek Chicken Kabobs

Makes four servings

• 1 (8 oz.) container fat-free plain yogurt

• 1/3 c.crumbled feta cheese with basil and sun-dried tomatoes

• 1/2 tsp. lemon zest

• 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 2 tsp. dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1/4 tsp. crushed dried rosemary

• 1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - cut into 1 inch pieces

• 1 large red onion, cut into wedges

• 1 large green bell pepper, cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces

In a large shallow baking dish, mix the yogurt, feta cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice, oregano, salt, pepper and rosemary. Place the chicken in the dish, and turn to coat. Cover and marinate three hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

Thread the chicken, onion wedges and green bell pepper pieces alternately onto skewers. Discard remaining yogurt mixture.

Grill skewers on the prepared grill until the chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.