Lemon Cheesecake Pancakes

Makes four servings

• 8 oz. cream cheese, softened

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 5 tsp. all-purpose flour

• 1 1/2 tsp. white sugar

• 2 tsp. butter, melted - divided

• confectioners' sugar for dusting

• 1 tsp. lemon juice

• 1/2 lemon, cut into wedges

Beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Blend in the eggs. Stir in the flour, sugar and one teaspoon of melted butter to make a batter.

Heat remaining one teaspoon of butter on a griddle or in a heavy frying pan over medium heat.

Drop the batter onto the griddle in silver dollar-sized dollops; cook until lightly golden brown, about three minutes. Turn the pancakes over and cook an additional two minutes.

To serve, sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and drizzle with lemon juice. Serve with lemon wedges.