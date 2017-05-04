Cinco de Mayo Pie

Makes one pie

• 1 1/2 c. heavy whipping cream

• 3/4 c. white sugar

• 1 1/2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

• 2 (3 oz.) pkgs. cream cheese, softened

• 1/2 c. fresh lime juice

• 1 (8 in.) prepared graham cracker crust

Heat cream in a small saucepan until small bubbles appear around edges. Remove from heat and stir sugar into cream until it dissolves. Transfer to a medium bowl and allow to cool.

Combine avocado and cream cheese in a food processor and blend until smooth. Add lime juice and process until smooth; whisk into the cooled cream mixture.

Fill an ice cream maker with the avocado mixture and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions for making ice cream.

Spoon avocado mixture into the prepared pie crust; smooth surface with a spatula. Freeze until solid, at least two hours. Let cheesecake sit at room temperature until slightly softened yet firm enough to slice before serving, about 10 to 15 minutes.