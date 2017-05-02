Grilled Chicken with Dill Yogurt Sauce

Makes eight servings

For the Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce:

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 c. chopped fresh dill, stems removed

• 1 1/4 c. Greek yogurt

• 1 Tbsp. olive oil

• Juice of 1/2 lemon or lime

• Pinch cayenne pepper, optional

• Salt, if needed

For the Grilled Chicken:

• 10 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 tsp. paprika

• 1/2 tsp. allspice

• 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

• 1/4 tsp. ground green cardamom

• Salt and pepper

• 5 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• 1 medium size red onion, sliced

• Juice of 1-2 lemons

Combine the minced garlic, fresh dill, yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and cayenne pepper in a food processor. Run the food processor until all the ingredients are well blended and a smooth thick sauce or dip develops. Test and add salt if needed. Transfer to a small bowl or container, cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or until ready to use.

In a small bowl, mix together the minced garlic, spices and three Tbsp. olive oil. Pat the chicken thighs dry and rub each with the garlic-spice mixture.

Place the spiced chicken thighs in a large tray on a bed of sliced red onions with lemon juice and the remaining two Tbsp. olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for two to four hours or overnight.

When ready, heat a gas grill to medium-high. Place the chicken thighs on the grill. Cover for five to six minutes, then turn the chicken over and grill for another five to six minutes covered.

Serve with a side of the dill Greek yogurt sauce.