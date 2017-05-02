Grilled Chicken with Dill Yogurt Sauce
I am still eating based on a Mediterranean lifestyle. The food is so colorful, fresh and tasty, and I have more energy and feel better since I began. I am always looking for new recipes, and this recipe for Grilled Chicken with Dill Yogurt Sauce caught my eye. I love to be outside grilling in the warm weather. This recipe is so flavorful and delicious, you might forget it is healthy. Enjoy!
Grilled Chicken with Dill Yogurt Sauce
Makes eight servings
For the Dill Greek Yogurt Sauce:
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1 c. chopped fresh dill, stems removed
• 1 1/4 c. Greek yogurt
• 1 Tbsp. olive oil
• Juice of 1/2 lemon or lime
• Pinch cayenne pepper, optional
• Salt, if needed
For the Grilled Chicken:
• 10 garlic cloves, minced
• 1/2 tsp. paprika
• 1/2 tsp. allspice
• 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
• 1/4 tsp. ground green cardamom
• Salt and pepper
• 5 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
• 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
• 1 medium size red onion, sliced
• Juice of 1-2 lemons
Combine the minced garlic, fresh dill, yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and cayenne pepper in a food processor. Run the food processor until all the ingredients are well blended and a smooth thick sauce or dip develops. Test and add salt if needed. Transfer to a small bowl or container, cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or until ready to use.
In a small bowl, mix together the minced garlic, spices and three Tbsp. olive oil. Pat the chicken thighs dry and rub each with the garlic-spice mixture.
Place the spiced chicken thighs in a large tray on a bed of sliced red onions with lemon juice and the remaining two Tbsp. olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for two to four hours or overnight.
When ready, heat a gas grill to medium-high. Place the chicken thighs on the grill. Cover for five to six minutes, then turn the chicken over and grill for another five to six minutes covered.
Serve with a side of the dill Greek yogurt sauce.