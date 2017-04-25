Mediterranean Pizza

Makes one pizza

• 1 lb. skinless chicken breasts

• 1 (14 oz.) package baked pizza crust

• 2 Tbsp. garlic flavored olive oil

• 2/3 c. pizza sauce

• 1 c. shredded Italian cheese blend, reduced fat

• 1/3 c. crumbled feta cheese with basil and tomato

• 1 1/2 tsp. dried oregano

Preheat grill on medium setting.

Place chicken breast on an oiled grill rack, set four to five inches over heat. Grill, using the direct grill method, turning links with tongs, until cooked throughout, about seven to nine minutes. Cool slightly and dice.

Brush both sides of pizza crust with olive oil. Gently place pizza crust, top-side down on grill rack. Grill for two to three minutes until crust is warm. Turn crust over.

Quickly spread pizza sauce on cooked side of pizza crust, then arrange sliced sausage on top of crust. Sprinkle with cheese and oregano. Grill over direct medium heat. Cover with grill lid or tent with foil.

Grill for eight to 10 minutes or until toppings are warm and cheese has melted. Cut into wedges and serve.