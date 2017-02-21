Pesto Quinoa Salad with Walnuts
I have been trying to eat healthy, nutritious, flavorful dishes. I don't want to sacrifice flavor for healthy eating. This recipe for Pesto Quinoa Salad with Walnuts is packed with nutrients, is healthy and full of delicious flavor. Enjoy!
Pesto Quinoa Salad with Walnuts
Makes four servings
• 1 c. water
• 1/2 c. quinoa
• 2 c. broccoli florets
• 1 c. fresh parsley
• 1/4 c. walnuts
• 2 Tbsp. olive oil, or more as needed
• 1 c. diced tomatoes
• 1 c. diced baby cucumber
• 1/4 c. sliced leeks
• 1/4 c. crumbled blue cheese, or more to taste
• 1 Tbsp. diced garlic
• sea salt to taste
Bring water and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed, about 15 to 20 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add broccoli, cover the saucepan and steam until broccoli is tender, two to four minutes. Cool to room temperature.
Puree parsley, walnuts and olive oil together in a blender or food processor until sauce is smooth. Stir quinoa, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, garlic and leeks together in a large bowl. Pour parsley sauce over quinoa mixture and toss to coat completely. Sprinkle blue cheese over the top and season with sea salt.