Pesto Quinoa Salad with Walnuts

Makes four servings

• 1 c. water

• 1/2 c. quinoa

• 2 c. broccoli florets

• 1 c. fresh parsley

• 1/4 c. walnuts

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil, or more as needed

• 1 c. diced tomatoes

• 1 c. diced baby cucumber

• 1/4 c. sliced leeks

• 1/4 c. crumbled blue cheese, or more to taste

• 1 Tbsp. diced garlic

• sea salt to taste

Bring water and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed, about 15 to 20 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add broccoli, cover the saucepan and steam until broccoli is tender, two to four minutes. Cool to room temperature.

Puree parsley, walnuts and olive oil together in a blender or food processor until sauce is smooth. Stir quinoa, broccoli, tomato, cucumber, garlic and leeks together in a large bowl. Pour parsley sauce over quinoa mixture and toss to coat completely. Sprinkle blue cheese over the top and season with sea salt.