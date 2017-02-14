Raspberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
If you like to show someone you care with cooking, you will love this recipe for Raspberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast. It's the perfect start to Valentine's Day. It is rich and full of flavor that will show your special someone you care. Enjoy!
Raspberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
Makes six servings
• 1 c. milk
• 2 Tbsp. vanilla extract
• 1 c. white sugar
• 2 Tbsp. cinnamon
• 4 eggs, beaten
• 1 c. raspberry puree
• 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
• 1 loaf French bread, cut into 1 inch slices
• butter
• confectioners' sugar for dusting
• nutmeg, for topping
In a bowl, whisk milk, vanilla, sugar and cinnamon into the beaten eggs until well blended. Set aside. In a separate bowl, cream together raspberry puree and cream cheese until smooth. Make 'sandwiches' by cutting each slice of bread in half and spreading raspberry-cheese mixture in the center, then top with the other half.
Melt butter over medium heat in a large skillet or griddle. Dip bread into egg mixture, coating thoroughly. Cook until well-browned on both sides, about five minutes. Dust with confectioners' sugar and nutmeg. Serve immediately.