Raspberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

Makes six servings

• 1 c. milk

• 2 Tbsp. vanilla extract

• 1 c. white sugar

• 2 Tbsp. cinnamon

• 4 eggs, beaten

• 1 c. raspberry puree

• 4 oz. cream cheese, softened

• 1 loaf French bread, cut into 1 inch slices

• butter

• confectioners' sugar for dusting

• nutmeg, for topping

In a bowl, whisk milk, vanilla, sugar and cinnamon into the beaten eggs until well blended. Set aside. In a separate bowl, cream together raspberry puree and cream cheese until smooth. Make 'sandwiches' by cutting each slice of bread in half and spreading raspberry-cheese mixture in the center, then top with the other half.

Melt butter over medium heat in a large skillet or griddle. Dip bread into egg mixture, coating thoroughly. Cook until well-browned on both sides, about five minutes. Dust with confectioners' sugar and nutmeg. Serve immediately.