Chicken and Baby Potatoes

Makes two servings

• 8 oz. small baby potatoes or fingerling potatoes, halved

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 Tbsp. whole-grain mustard

• 1 Tbsp. minced fresh tarragon

• 1 Tbsp. dry white wine

• 1 1/2 tsp. minced fresh thyme

• 1 tsp. honey

• 2 (6 oz.) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 1 tsp. canola oil

Place a jelly-roll pan in oven. Preheat oven to 500 degrees (leave pan in the oven as it preheats).

Carefully remove pan from oven. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add potatoes to pan; bake at 500 degrees for 10 minutes.

Combine olive oil and next five ingredients (through honey) in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Sprinkle chicken with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add canola oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add chicken to pan; cook five minutes. Turn chicken over; drizzle chicken evenly with about two tablespoons mustard mixture.

Add chicken to jelly-roll pan with potatoes; bake at 500 degrees for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender and chicken is done. Drizzle potatoes with remaining mustard mixture; sprinkle with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper.