Citrus Chicken

Makes six servings

• 1/4 c. cider vinegar

• 3 Tbsp. prepared coarse-ground mustard

• 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 1 lime, juiced

• 1/2 lemon, juiced

• 1/2 c. brown sugar

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• ground black pepper to taste

• 6 Tbsp. olive oil

• 6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

In a large glass bowl, mix the cider vinegar, mustard, garlic, lime juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Whisk in the olive oil. Place chicken in the mixture. Cover, and marinate eight hours or overnight.

Preheat a skillet for high heat.

Lightly oil the skillet. Place chicken in the skillet and cook six to eight minutes per side, until juices run clear. Discard marinade.