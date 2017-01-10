Black Bean Breakfast Bowl
It's a new year and if you made a resolution to lose weight, one of the biggest factors is eating healthy. I like to try and cut down on my carbs without sacrificing flavor. This breakfast bowl will get your day started right. Enjoy!
Makes two servings
• 2 Tbsp. olive oil
• 4 eggs, beaten
• 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 avocado, peeled and sliced
• 1/4 c. salsa
• salt and ground black pepper to taste
Heat olive oil in a small pan over medium heat. Cook and stir eggs until eggs are set, three to five minutes.
Place black beans in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on High in the microwave until warm, about one minute.
Divide warmed black beans between two bowls.
Top each bowl with scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa. Season with salt and black pepper.