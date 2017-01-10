Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

Makes two servings

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 4 eggs, beaten

• 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 avocado, peeled and sliced

• 1/4 c. salsa

• salt and ground black pepper to taste

Heat olive oil in a small pan over medium heat. Cook and stir eggs until eggs are set, three to five minutes.

Place black beans in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on High in the microwave until warm, about one minute.

Divide warmed black beans between two bowls.

Top each bowl with scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa. Season with salt and black pepper.