Peanut Soup

Makes 20 servings

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 2 large skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

• 1 onion, chopped

• 2 red bell peppers, sliced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

• 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces

• 3 c. sliced carrots

• 4 c. chicken broth, or more as needed

• 1/2 tsp. curry powder

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/4 tsp. chili powder

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1 c. brown rice

• 1 c. crunchy peanut butter

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, and brown the chicken breasts on both sides, about five minutes per side. Place the chicken breasts into a slow cooker. Cook the onion, red bell peppers and garlic in the hot skillet until the onions are translucent, about five minutes; transfer the cooked vegetables into the slow cooker.

Stir the crushed tomatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, chicken broth, curry powder, cumin, chili powder, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, cinnamon and black pepper into the slow cooker. Set the cooker to high, and cook for five to six hours, or cook on low for 10 hours. Stir in additional chicken broth throughout the cooking time if needed.

Mix in the brown rice three hours before serving and mix in the peanut butter at least one hour before serving. Shred chicken meat and serve hot.