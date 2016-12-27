Artichoke Hearts Au Gratin

Makes four servings

• 6 canned artichoke hearts, drained and halved

• 1 tsp. vegetable oil

• salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 2 Tbsp. dry bread crumbs

• 1/4 c. finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

• 1 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1/2 lemon, cut into wedges

Place artichoke heart halves on a paper towel cut-side down to drain for about 15 minutes.

Set oven rack about six inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with vegetable oil.

Place artichoke heart halves on the prepared baking sheet, cut side up. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and drizzle with olive oil.

Broil artichoke hearts until browned on top, about seven minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.