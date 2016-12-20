Tropical cocktails

Tropical Depression

Makes 1 drink

• 1 c. ice cubes

• 2 (1.5 oz.) jiggers mango flavored vodka

• 1 1/2 oz. orange juice

• 1 1/2 oz. apple juice

• 1 1/2 oz. pineapple juice

Fill a glass with ice cubes. Pour in vodka, then orange juice, apple juice and pineapple juice. Stir and serve.

Classic Mojito

Makes one drink

• 10 fresh mint leaves

• 1/2 lime, cut into four wedges

• 2 Tbsp. white sugar, or to taste

• 1 c. ice cubes

• 1 1/2 oz. white rum

• 1/2 c. club soda

Place mint leaves and one lime wedge into a sturdy glass. Use a muddler to crush the mint and lime to release the mint oils and lime juice. Add two more lime wedges and the sugar and muddle again to release the lime juice. Do not strain the mixture. Fill the glass almost to the top with ice. Pour the rum over the ice and fill the glass with carbonated water. Stir, taste and add more sugar if desired. Garnish with the remaining lime wedge.