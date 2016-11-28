Leftover Thanksgiving casserole
Every Thanksgiving, we always end up with so much extra food. Why not be creative and try this recipe for Leftover Thanksgiving Casserole? It is easy to put together and will save you from endless turkey sandwiches or boring soup. Enjoy!
Leftover Thanksgiving Casserole
Makes 10 servings
• 1 (6 oz.) package stuffing mix
• 4 c. chopped leftover roasted turkey
• 2 c. frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, green beans, peas), thawed
• 3/4 c. light mayonnaise
• 3 c. leftover mashed potatoes
• 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
• ⅛ tsp. paprika
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Prepare stuffing as directed on package; spread onto bottom of 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray.
Combine turkey, mixed vegetables and mayo; spoon over stuffing.
Mix potatoes and cheese; spread over turkey mixture. Sprinkle with paprika.
Bake 30 to 40 min. or until heated through.