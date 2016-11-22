Pumpkin French Toast Bake
This Thanksgiving, why not start the day off right with this recipe for Pumpkin French Toast? It is simple to make, delicious to eat and will get you in the holiday spirit. Enjoy!
Pumpkin French Toast Bake
Makes eight servings
• 8 eggs
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
• 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
• 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
• 1 Tbsp. white sugar
• 2 c. fresh pumpkin puree
• 1 loaf Texas toast thick-sliced bread, cut into one-inch cubes
• 1/3 c. brown sugar
• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
• 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
• 1 Tbsp. butter, softened
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Whisk the eggs, vanilla extract, two teaspoons of cinnamon, the cloves, nutmeg and white sugar together in a bowl; beat in the pumpkin until fully incorporated.
Arrange the bread cubes in a single layer in the prepared baking dish; pour the pumpkin mixture over the bread cubes and gently toss to coat.
Stir 1/3 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, flour and butter together with a fork in a small bowl until the mixture is crumbly; sprinkle over the bread cubes.
Bake in preheated oven until golden brown on top, about 30 to 40 minutes.