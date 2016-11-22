Pumpkin French Toast Bake

Makes eight servings

• 8 eggs

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp. ground cloves

• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

• 1 Tbsp. white sugar

• 2 c. fresh pumpkin puree

• 1 loaf Texas toast thick-sliced bread, cut into one-inch cubes

• 1/3 c. brown sugar

• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

• 1 Tbsp. butter, softened

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Whisk the eggs, vanilla extract, two teaspoons of cinnamon, the cloves, nutmeg and white sugar together in a bowl; beat in the pumpkin until fully incorporated.

Arrange the bread cubes in a single layer in the prepared baking dish; pour the pumpkin mixture over the bread cubes and gently toss to coat.

Stir 1/3 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, flour and butter together with a fork in a small bowl until the mixture is crumbly; sprinkle over the bread cubes.

Bake in preheated oven until golden brown on top, about 30 to 40 minutes.