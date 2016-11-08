Rambutan cocktails
It's holiday season and what better way to enjoy a party with a fun, unique cocktail? I tried rambutan, an exotic fruit from Thailand, for the first time in Minneapolis in September. I was thrilled to see it in our local grocery store and immediately bought it to try some new recipes. Ripe rambutan should be vibrant red with a firm shell and hard, fresh spikes. They taste similar to a lychee or a grape, sweet and delicious. If you can't find rambutan, or aren't quite ready for that adventure, you can substitute lychee in these recipes. Enjoy!
Rambutan Martini
Makes one drink
• 5 ice cubes
• 1 ½ oz. vodka
• 1 oz. peach schnapps
• 1 oz. white cranberry juice
• 2 peeled, seeded rambutans
Place ice into a cocktail shaker. Put one rambutan in blender and puree into juice, no chunks. Pour in vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and rambutan juice. Cover and shake vigorously until the outside of the cocktail shaker has frosted.
Strain into a chilled martini glass; garnish with a rambutan fruit.
Rambutan Feng Shui
Makes one drink
• 2 peeled, seeded rambutans
• Ice
• 1 oz. sake
• 1 oz. gin
• 1 thyme sprig, plus 1 sprig for garnish
• 1/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
• 1/4 oz. simple syrup
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the rambutan. Add ice and the remaining ingredients except the garnishes and shake well. Double strain into a chilled coupe; garnish with the skewered rambutan and thyme sprig.