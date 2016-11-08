Rambutan cocktails

It's holiday season and what better way to enjoy a party with a fun, unique cocktail? I tried rambutan, an exotic fruit from Thailand, for the first time in Minneapolis in September. I was thrilled to see it in our local grocery store and immediately bought it to try some new recipes. Ripe rambutan should be vibrant red with a firm shell and hard, fresh spikes. They taste similar to a lychee or a grape, sweet and delicious. If you can't find rambutan, or aren't quite ready for that adventure, you can substitute lychee in these recipes. Enjoy!