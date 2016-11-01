Rocky Road Popcorn Balls

Makes 16 servings

• 3 c. miniature marshmallows

• 1/4 c. butter

• 8 c. freshly popped popcorn

• 1/2 c. dry-roasted unsalted peanuts

• 1/2 c. miniature chocolate chips

Place the marshmallows and butter into a large pot over medium-low heat and melt them together, stirring often. Cook until blended and smooth, about five minutes, and remove from heat. Stir in the popcorn and peanuts and stir gently to thoroughly coat them with the marshmallow mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips.

With greased hands, shape the mixture into three-inch balls and wrap each ball in plastic wrap.