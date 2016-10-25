Sea Salt Caramel Apples

Makes six servings

• 6 Granny Smith apples

• 6 wooden sticks

• 1 (14 oz.) package individually wrapped caramels, unwrapped

• 2 Tbsp. water

• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. coarse sea salt

• 1 c. semisweet chocolate chips

Insert wooden sticks 3/4 of the way into the stem end of each apple. Place apples on a cookie sheet covered with lightly greased aluminum foil.

Combine caramels and water in a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring often, until caramel melts and is smooth. Stir in the vanilla extract. Dip each apple into the caramel and gently run it around insides of saucepan to scrape off some of the caramel. Scrape excess caramel from the apple bottoms using the side of the saucepan. Place on the aluminum foil. Sprinkle lightly with the coarse salt and chill.

Put the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook in the microwave for 30 second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth. Drizzle over the apples and return them to the refrigerator until ready to serve.