    The weather had definitely taken a turn for the worse. With the temperatures hovering around freezing, it is soup season. There is nothing better than coming in from the cold to a bowl of hot, delicious chili. This recipe for Cheesy Chili will be sure to warm you up. Enjoy!

    Cheesy Chili

    Makes 12 servings

    • 2 lbs. ground beef

    • 2 medium onions, chopped

    • 2 garlic cloves, minced

    • 3 (10 oz.) cans diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained

    • 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained

    • 2 (4 oz.) cans chopped green chilies

    • 1/2 tsp. pepper

    • 2 lbs. process cheese (Velveeta)

    In a large saucepan, cook the beef, onions and garlic until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the tomatoes, chilies and pepper; bring to a boil.

    Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted.

    Serve immediately or allow to cool before freezing. May be frozen for up to three months.

    To use frozen chili: Thaw in the refrigerator; heat in a saucepan or microwave.

