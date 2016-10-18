Cheesy Chili

Makes 12 servings

• 2 lbs. ground beef

• 2 medium onions, chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 3 (10 oz.) cans diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained

• 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained

• 2 (4 oz.) cans chopped green chilies

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

• 2 lbs. process cheese (Velveeta)

In a large saucepan, cook the beef, onions and garlic until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the tomatoes, chilies and pepper; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted.

Serve immediately or allow to cool before freezing. May be frozen for up to three months.

To use frozen chili: Thaw in the refrigerator; heat in a saucepan or microwave.