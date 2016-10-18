Cheesy Chili
The weather had definitely taken a turn for the worse. With the temperatures hovering around freezing, it is soup season. There is nothing better than coming in from the cold to a bowl of hot, delicious chili. This recipe for Cheesy Chili will be sure to warm you up. Enjoy!
Cheesy Chili
Makes 12 servings
• 2 lbs. ground beef
• 2 medium onions, chopped
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 3 (10 oz.) cans diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
• 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained
• 2 (4 oz.) cans chopped green chilies
• 1/2 tsp. pepper
• 2 lbs. process cheese (Velveeta)
In a large saucepan, cook the beef, onions and garlic until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the tomatoes, chilies and pepper; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted.
Serve immediately or allow to cool before freezing. May be frozen for up to three months.
To use frozen chili: Thaw in the refrigerator; heat in a saucepan or microwave.