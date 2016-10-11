I love desserts made with apples and I love caramel. Fall is the perfect time to make dishes with apple. This recipe for Caramel Apple Cheesecake is not too sweet and is the perfect combination of my two favorite things. Enjoy!

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Makes 12 servings

• 1 (21 oz.) can apple pie filling

• 1 (9-in prepared graham cracker crust

• 2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softened

• 1/2 c. white sugar

• 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

• 2 eggs

• 1/4 c. caramel ice cream topping

• 12 pecan halves

• 2/3 c. chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Reserve 3/4 cup of apple pie filling and set aside.

Spoon remaining pie filling into crust. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth then add eggs and mix well. Pour over apple filling in crust.

Bake for 35 minutes or until center is set. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.

Mix reserved apple filling and caramel topping in a small saucepan. Heat for about one minute. Arrange apple slices around outside edge of cheesecake. Spread caramel sauce evenly over. Decorate with pecan halves around edge. Sprinkle with chopped pecans. Chill until ready to serve.